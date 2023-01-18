Oprah-Loved HexClad Cookware Just Launched a New Lightweight Dutch Oven & It’s Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dutch ovens are one of those magical kitchen tools that can be used for pretty much anything and everything. From baking bread and roasting meat to soups, stews, and pasta dishes, a Dutch oven can be used daily — but there’s always a problem. The things are so darn heavy! That is, until now.

Oprah and Gordon Ramsay’s favorite cookware brand HexClad reimagined the standard bulky Dutch oven and created a lightweight version that doesn’t skimp on quality. Available today, January 18, the HexClad 5-Quart Dutch Oven is the kitchen accessory that keeps on giving.

Made with a hybrid technology that evenly distributes heat throughout the entire pot, the HexClad Dutch oven is ideal for slow cooking, braising and even simmering. It features a modern, mirror-finish design with a stainless-steel sealing lid that keeps moisture in for baking, roasting, frying, boiling, steaming, and sautéing.

And is the best part about the HexClad Dutch oven is that it’s half the weight of traditional Dutch ovens, meaning you can use it at every meal without feeling like you’ve just completed an arm workout.

Bonus perk? To celebrate the product’s launch, HexClad already put the new Dutch oven on sale! It’s currently 22% off, bringing the price below $200.

The HexClad Dutch oven is also dishwasher and oven safe and features two large handles on either side for easy gripping. No more praying to the kitchen gods when you attempt to take your hot Dutch oven out of the oven.

Grab your new favorite kitchen tool over on the HexClad website and make this year the one where you get really good at cooking.

