Oprah’s Favorite HexClad Cookware Just Dropped an Innovative New Kitchen Essential & It’s Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Oprah Winfrey and Gordon Ramsay can’t get enough HexClad cookware. And the celeb-loved brand just dropped a brand new innovative kitchen tool that will really spice up your cooking skills — pun intended. The HexClad HexMill pepper grinder is the kitchen essential you didn’t know you needed until right now, and it’s already on sale for 30 percent off.

So, how is the HexMill Pepper Grinder different than any other pepper grinder out there? It’s actually been engineered to crank out fresh pepper with maximum speed and consistency. The HexMill promises to produce the amount of pepper you want in just five cranks rather than 50, and the unique burr grinder (used in coffee grinders) ensures every crank is just as consistent and powerful as the last.

You can even adjust the pepper grinder to one of ten grind settings to mill your pepper into an ultra-fine powder or coarse granules and everything in between.

Plus, the solid-milled aluminum body is built to last a lifetime (warranty included) and the bottom cap keeps pepper residue off your countertops and allows you to grind in advance.

And when it’s time to refill, pop the button-enabled quick-release cap, fill it with your favorite peppercorns, and grind on.

The HexMill is normally priced at just under $200, but you can grab it right now for $130 — that's a savings of 30 percent.

So if you love a little spice in every dish, then gift yourself the HexClad HexMill Pepper Grinder to get a taste of what the buzz around HexClad is all about. This thing is anything but run-of-the-mill.

