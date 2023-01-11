The Pioneer Woman’s Spin on Homemade Toaster Pastries Will Turn You Into a Morning Person

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mornings can be hard. Especially on chilly mornings, when all you want is to curl up with a cozy blanket, there’s almost nothing that can make us want to get out of bed. Almost nothing. But we have to admit that even our desire for extra morning snuggles is sometimes bested by other things — the aroma of brewing coffee, or of a warm baked treat coming out of the oven. Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, has one recipe that can give you the latter, and which pairs beautifully with the former — a homemade toaster pastry-style baked good that will make you excited for breakfast every morning.

Drummond’s homemade breakfast tarts recipe is pretty simple. She starts by making an all-butter pie crust dough from scratch. Now, Drummond doesn’t usually shy away from store-bought short-cuts, but this time she does shy away from store-bought short-crust (see what we did there?). Because the crust is such huge component of these breakfast tarts, you’ll want to make it from scratch rather than use store-bought. That real butter flavor just adds so much to the recipe.

The tarts are filled with jarred preserves. Drummond uses mixed berry preserves, but she also says you could use strawberry, or even Nutella. This is where we think you can get really creative, without making extra work for yourself — there are so many high-quality jarred preserves you can buy these days. We love Tiptree, Bonne Maman, and Stonewall Kitchen’s offerings.

Last but not least? A simple icing, made with the same preserves you use in the filling, along with powdered sugar, and optional food coloring. You’ll feel like a kid again when you race to the ktichen in the morning to pop one of these breakfast tarts in the toaster oven to get warm and gooey. Even better? Now that you’re a grown-up, you can enjoy them alongside a strong cup of coffee to really perk up.

