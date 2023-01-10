When you think of tomato soup, you think of that iconic creamy texture that’s often achieved with the addition of, surprise surprise, heavy cream. But Giada De Laurentiis uses an unexpected ingredient to get that velvety texture in her Sundried Tomato Soup recipe that is not only lighter on the palate but is actually vegetarian-friendly, too.

“This Sundried Tomato Soup is hearty and satisfying while not being heavy,” the caption on a January 8 Giadzy post reads. “The secret? White beans! Blending them up alongside all the other flavor-packed ingredients gives this soup a velvety texture without any cream. It’s a perfect cold weather warmer.”

To make De Laurentiis’ new take on an old classic, you first begin with sauteeing your veggies and garlic in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season with salt and cook the veggies until they start to soften and become fragrant.

Next, add your sundried tomatoes. De Laurentiis recommends using Agnoni or Bio Orto, both of which she sells on The Giadzy. Make sure they’re drained before adding them to your pot. Also add in a can of drained and rinsed cannellini white beans, which will replace the need for heavy cream.

Cook everything together for a couple of minutes and then add broth and water before bringing the soup to a boil. After everything has cooked together for about 20 minutes, you can remove it from the heat.

Finally, use an immersion blender to puree the soup to your desired consistency. You can stop here and reheat before serving, or add a bundle of kate and cook until tender. Serve as is, or top with freshly grated parmesan cheese and a drizzle of olive oil. Related story Giada De Laurentiis Beginner-Friendly & Under-20 Minute Dessert Deliciously Combines Two Classic Snacks

Grab the full recipe on The Giadzy and get ready to warm up with this creamy soup that’s about to become your new favorite.

Before you go, check out our gallery: