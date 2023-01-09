Costco Is Selling 8-Piece Sets of Disney-Themed Pyrex Containers for Less Than $20 — & You Can Get Similar Sets on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If loving Disney as an adult is wrong, well, it isn’t — so don’t worry about it! We love all things Disney, from cozy-chic blankets to Disney-inspired cookbooks and dinnerware sets. Now, there are new food storage containers inspired by Mickey Mouse and the gang, and it’s available at Costco. (Hint: we are already obsessed.)

In honor of 100 years of Disney this year, the company partnered with Pyrex for some seriously adorable glass containers. Store your leftovers and pack your lunch in the Disney-themed Pyrex bowls and colorful lids, which are so cute, you’ll never want to share.

“Disney’s 100 celebration food storage set,” the @costcosisters account wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the whimsical bowls. They jokingly added, “Ooh let’s see how many Disney hater comments we’ll get!😂”

This 8-piece Pyrex set comes with two 6-cup glass bowls, two 3-cup bowls, and four lids in orange, yellow, blue, and purple. They each have “100” printed on them, as well as your favorite characters celebrating the milestone anniversary. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Winnie-The-Pooh, Piglet, princesses, and others decorate the outside of the food storage containers, which has all the functionality of Pyrex with the cuteness that Walt Disney was so famous for. Eating lunch has never been more fun!

If you don’t have a Costco membership — but are still a huge Disney fan — don’t worry. You can score similar Pyrex containers on Amazon. Shop a few of our favorite options below and proudly show off your love of Disney!

Pyrex 8-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set: Mickey and Minnie

These Pyrex Disney bowls come with two four-cup round styles and two three-cup rectangle containers, perfect for mixing or storing food. They feature cute sayings like “Oh so stylish” and “Forever friends” next to pictures of Mickey and Minnie. Colorful lids complete the cute containers.

Pyrex 8-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set: Mickey and Minnie $39.33 Buy now

Pyrex 8-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set: Star Wars

Star Wars fans will love these pretty blue-and-grey Pyrex containers, featuring Yoda, Darth Vador, C-3PO, and more. This pretty set comes with two 4-cup round and two 3-cup rectangle glass containers.

Pyrex 8-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set: Star Wars $37.19 Buy now

Pyrex 8-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set: Spider-Man

Even your kids will love eating their veggies from these Spider-Man-themed Pyrex containers. This set comes with two 4-cup round and two 3-cup rectangle containers, all of which have Spider-Man printed on the glass with on-theme red lids. It’s web-tastic!

Pyrex 8-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set: Spider-Man $31.98 Buy now

