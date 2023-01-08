Giada De Laurentiis Beginner-Friendly & Under-20 Minute Dessert Deliciously Combines Two Classic Snacks

We know the beginning of every year starts with eating healthier and going to the gym, but that doesn’t mean we should deny ourselves a cheat snack. And what’s better than Giada De Laurentiis’ fruity, sweet treat?

On Jan 7, De Laurentiis shared a delectable snapshot of her new dessert recipe with the caption, “This mousse has the same great flavor as traditional varieties, just without the dairy. Avocado takes the place of butter, but its the flavor of the chocolate that comes through to make each bite perfectly creamy and delicious 😍.”

For this mouth-watering, beginner-friendly dessert, you need quite a few ingredients like large avocados, agave nectar, almond milk, raspberries for the garnish, and more. As for the chocolate, De Laurentiis recommends grabbing the Ghiradelli chocolate chips!

With a prep time of 10 minutes and a cooking time of five, you can create this delicious treat in only a few steps. You start by setting the chocolate chips in a bowl over a small saucepan, and within minutes, you’ll be spooning them into glasses to refrigerate.

De Laurentiis notes that you should leave this in the fridge for up to a day, but you can do it for three hours to do the trick!

Get De Laurentiis’ full Avocado-Chocolate Mousse with Raspberries recipe here.

