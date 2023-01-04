Martha Stewart’s New 20-Minute Mac & Cheese Is the One-Pot Dinner You Didn’t Know You Needed

In that post-holiday daze, you need a dinner that’s easy — and delicious! We’re all a little tired of cooking right now (and just plain tired in general), so this week, turn to Martha Stewart’s surprisingly simple one-pot dinner. It’s cheesy, fresh, and doesn’t leave a huge mess to cleanup afterward. Yes, please!

“Some days call for a meal that soothes as much as it satisfies, especially at the top of a new year,” Stewart wrote on Instagram today, and we can’t help but agree. Comfort food is at the top of the menu right now — as long as it doesn’t take too long to put together.

“On those nights, call on this 20-minute mac-and-cheese cheat that cooks pasta and broccoli in one pot,” she continued, adding that the “decadent” sauce is made from just a few ingredients.

Who doesn’t love mac ‘n’ cheese? Especially when you can prepare the whole dinner in less time than it takes to watch an episode of your favorite TV show.

Stewart shared the Cheater’s Mac and Cheese recipe on her website, which was originally published in a March 2021 issue of Martha Stewart Living. You just need pasta, broccoli florets, cream cheese, and other ingredients, which are all made in just one pan. You won’t believe how easy this recipe is, which can be modified to suit your needs. Not a fan of broccoli? Switch it out for peas. Or add chicken for some added protein. You can also serve with salad (and wine!). Just be sure to double the recipe if you are planning on more than two people eating it.

“Basically my favorite meal of all time!” one person commented on Stewart’s post. Another wrote, “Yummy I have to try this recipe.” Related story Martha Stewart's Slow-cooker Tex-Mex Chicken Chili Is Perfect for Winter Weeknight Meals

This flavorful, creamy mix of carbs and cheesy goodness is exactly what you need on the first week of January (or, really, anytime). And hey, you may even be able to convince your kids to try it, too!

Get the full Cheater’s Mac and Cheese recipe here.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: