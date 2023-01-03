Hop on the Warm Salad Trend With Giada De Laurentiis’ Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Broccoli Dish

If you’ve been in the food sphere on TikTok and Instagram lately, you know that “warm salads” have been all the rage for veggie lovers this winter. What sets a warm salad apart from a simple side of roasted vegetables is that you assemble a warm salad the way you would a cold one — greens first, then dressing, then a sprinkling of toppings. Giada De Laurentiis has hopped on the warm salad trend and her Brussels sprouts and broccoli salad recipe is so good that you’ll be making it well into summertime.

“Roasted broccoli and Brussels sprouts combine to make a hearty and filling warm salad,” the caption of a recent post on The Giadzy’s Instagram account reads. “This sweet, salty, and earthy salad makes a great lunch and even better? It gets more flavorful after sitting in the fridge overnight, so this is fantastic to prep ahead of time!”

And making this warm salad recipe is so easy, as De Laurentiis shows in her video. First, trim and chop your sprouts and broccoli florets into thin slivers and place them on a baking sheet. Coat the veggies with olive oil and salt, and then roast until everything is deeply browned.

To make the dressing, whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and a bit of Calabrian chili paste — though, a dash of any spicey sauce will likely work just fine. When the veggies are done roasting, put them into a bowl and toss with the dressing you just made.

You can then top the salad with parmesan cheese, chopped almonds, dates, or any toppings of your choosing! Finally, serve warm or at room temperature.

Grab the full recipe here to make De Laurentiis’ Roasted Broccoli and Brussels Salad for yourself or for your family. It’s the perfect side to go with your other favorite winter comfort food and will taste just as good for lunch the next day. Related story Giada De Laurentiis' 2-Step Cocktail Is the Perfect Light & Refreshing Drink to Toast the Beginning of 2023

Before you go, check out our gallery: