Giada De Laurentiis’ 2-Step Cocktail Is the Perfect Light & Refreshing Drink to Toast the Beginning of 2023

We know alcohol may be one of the last things you probably want to hear after New Year’s Eve, but we’re not talking about a super hard liquor your friend concocted on a whim. This light cocktail is perfect for that brunch date, and it’s made by Giada De Laurentiis.

On Dec 31, 2022, De Laurentiis uploaded a gorgeous, aesthetically-pleasing photo of her new, refreshing cocktail recipe you can still enjoy after New Year’s Eve. She posted it with the caption, “This is the easiest way to jazz up some Prosecco to feel extra festive for the midnight toast! Grab the #recipe in the profile link and CIN CIN! 🥂.”

In only five minutes (probably less), you and five of your best friends can enjoy this refreshing, light cocktail that only takes three simple ingredients to create (and chances are you can already guess which three those are!)

Along with a very simple ingredient list, this recipe only takes two steps to make that fizzy goodness (and one of them is pouring lemonade into your favorite ice mold to freeze overnight from the night before!) So whether you’re having a get-together or a simple brunch with your mom group, this is the perfect light cocktail anyone would enjoy!

If you’re more of a visual learner, then check out how De Laurentiis makes this recipe on Giada Entertains, specifically episode one called “Girl’s Night In!”

So grab those glasses and treat yourself this year!

Get De Laurentiis’ full Lemon-Thyme Prosecco Cocktail recipe here.

If you’re craving more of De Laurentiis’ decadent recipes, check out one of her first cookbooks, Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes, which is currently available on Amazon Kindle.

