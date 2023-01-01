Martha Stewart’s Decadent & 2-Step Dessert Is Perfect to Share With the Whole Family

Martha Stewart is making sure 2023 is the sweetest year yet, thanks to this easy-to-make chocolate dessert!

On Dec 31, 2022, Stewart shared a sumptuous, mouth-watering photo of her latest featured dessert recipe with the caption, “End your cozy New Year’s Eve dinner at home on a sweet note with our marvelous make-ahead dessert for two: Airy chocolate mousse is layered with crushed store-bought spice cookies and topped with generous dollops of whipped cream. Double (or triple) it if you need to make a special dessert for the whole family. Grab the recipe for Chocolate-Mousse Parfaits at the link in bio. 📷: @behindthedawn.”

We know, we’re losing it, too, and we’re so ready to dive into this ooey-gooey treat!

For this make-ahead dessert, you need quite a few ingredients like semisweet chocolate, Dutch-process cocoa powder, kosher salt, and the key ingredient of Lotus Biscoff cookies, to name a few.

While the number of ingredients may seem jarring at first, it only takes two steps total to make this insanely decadent dessert that the entire family will love. Just make sure to get your whisk and glasses together for a bunch of whisking, whipping, and dividing. But per Stewart’s cook notes, you should refrigerate this dessert for up to a day ahead of time.

Get Martha Stewart’s full Chocolate-Mousse Parfaits Bars recipe here!

And if you’re craving more of Stewart’s mouth-watering recipes to try in the new year, make sure to check out her bestselling cookbook called Martha Stewart’s Cooking School Cookbook (which is currently on sale on Amazon!)

