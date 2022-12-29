The Pioneer Woman’s Chocolate Fondue Is Perfect for New Year’s Eve

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

New Year’s Eve is almost here, but if you’re like us, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season means you’re still trying to find the perfect celebratory recipes to help you ring in the new year. Thankfully, we’ve got a few savory NYE recipes we know we’ll be making — Jeff Mauro’s White Hot Pizza Dip, for one — and now we think we’ve found the perfect simple dessert. Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is the brains behind this chocolate recipe, which is just as fun to eat as it is delicious.

The Pioneer Woman’s chocolate fondue recipe is something the whole family will love. Even better? It looks super-fancy as it sits in your fondue pot, but the truth is that it couldn’t be a simpler dessert to make. After all, the recipe comes from the author of The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy!. And if you don’t have a fondue pot, that’s okay — Drummond says you can serve the chocolate fondue in a glass bowl set atop a saucepan filled with hot water, which should help keep the chocolate liquid enough for all your dipping needs.

The recipe calls for milk and bittersweet chocolate, which gives the fondue a balanced cocoa flavor that’s not to sweet, and not too strong. A splash of Kirsch, a cherry brandy, adds a fancy flair to the dish, though you can leave it out if you’re making this dessert for the kiddos.

As for how to serve The Pioneer Woman’s chocolate fondue? The options are kind of endless. You can serve with a platter of your favorite fruits, from strawberries to mandarin orange wedges; dessert items like cubes of cake, marshmallows, caramel candies, and cookies; or they suggest going sweet and salty, offering dippers like crispy pieces of bacon, pretzel rods, and potato chips. Basically, there are no rules — just follow your heart, and dessert paradise will be yours.

