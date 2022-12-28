Jeff Mauro From ‘The Kitchen’ Just Shared a White Hot Pizza Dip That’s Perfect for Parties & Game Day Snacking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter entertaining season is here, and from game day parties to movie marathons, snowed-in slumber parties with the kids, and more, that means we’re on the hunt for tasty, hearty snack recipes that will keep off the winter chill and will gather the whole family ’round the table. We’re talking savory, cozy snacks like Martha Stewart’s luscious potato cheese tart, or these squishy and delicious canned biscuit appetizer recipes that come together in minutes. But if you’re looking for a real show-stopper, your search has come to an end. The Kitchen co-host Jeff Mauro recently shared his recipe for a White Hot Pizza Dip, and between the gooey, creamy pile of melted cheese in the middle and the soft garlic knots on the edge of the pan for dunking, it’s one recipe you’ll turn to time and again when you’re entertaining this winter.

One thing we appreciate about this pizza dip recipe from Jeff Mauro, author of Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family That Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together, is that it can be made with storebought pizza dough. That’s a time-saving staple that we pick up whenever we can find it at the store.

Courtesy of William Morrow Publishing.

Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family That Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together $27.89 Buy now

The pizza dough is made into knots, which are then brushed with a mixture of melted butter, roasted garlic, and herbs. They line the edges of a pan or cast iron skillet, creating a tasty edible barrier for the dip.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet $19.90 Buy now

The center of the dish is filled with a dip made from a ton of our favorite cheeses, including creamy mascarpone and stretchy, freshly grated mozzarella. Parmesan adds a deep, savory nuttiness to the dip, and it’s rounded out with red pepper flakes and fresh basil.

After a trip in the oven, the garlic knots at the edge of the pan bake and puff up into golden-brown, chewy bits of goodness that can be torn off and dragged through the molten, cheesy dip in the center of the pan. The bubbling cheese tastes just like your favorite white pizza, but it’s so much more fun to eat in dip form.

Want to jazz up your white pizza dip? There are tons of ways you can add your own spin to this family-friendly appetizer recipe. Put some sweet heat on it with a generous drizzle of Momofuku Chili Crunch Hot Honey, or add your favorite veggie pizza toppings like broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, and peppers to turn it into a vegetarian entree.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis' Italian Bread Soup Is an Easy & Cozy Pre-holiday Meal

Courtesy of Momofuku.

Momofuku Chili Crunch Hot Honey $13.00 Buy now

Another option? Make it meatier. Add mushrooms, peppers, and shaved steak to turn this into a Philly Cheesesteak dip, or meatballs and marinara to make a meatball parmigiana wonder. Diced pepperoni and crumbled Italian sausage would be delightful, too.

Try it once, and we have a feeling that Jeff Mauro’s White Hot Pizza Dip will become a game day recipe and party staple you turn to all winter long.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet