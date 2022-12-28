Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.

Spotted by CostcoDealsOnline, Le Creuset’s set of six stoneware mugs in a rainbow of colors was on display at Costco in Canada for just $79.99 for the set. If you’re not in Canada, you’re not quite out of luck — Costco is selling sets of six Le Creuset mugs on their website for $69.99, though they’re only available in red or white.

If you’re looking for more color variety, however, Amazon has the same style of mug available in a wide range of colors. There’s the classic Le Creuset red “Cerise” color, which is available in a set of four for $75.95.

This lovely lavender color, Provence, would be perfect for steaming mugs of Earl Grey tea, velvety green matcha lattes, or a cuppa chamomile with honey before bed.

Le Creuset has a few different styles of mug on their website, too. If you’re not feeling the shape of the traditional stoneware mugs, their Heritage mugs, with a rounded vintage shape, could be your cup of tea. This style also comes in a rainbow of colors, though we’re partial to this sunny yellow, especially during this dark and dreary time of year.

Even if you’re a diehard iced coffee fan, these cozy Le Creuset mugs will carry you through bleak midwinter with a steaming cup of your favorite brew to keep the chill at bay…at least until February, when we all start to tell ourselves it’s basically Spring in an attempt to keep our seasonal depression at bay and we switch to icy beverages once again. It’s the circle of life, right?

