Food Blogger & TV Host Gaby Dalkin Shares the Under-the-Radar Ingredients & Kitchen Tools She Can’t Live Without

If you were asked to list your favorite recipes of 2022, there’s a good chance your list would include several recipes by Gaby Dalkin, the creator behind the famous food blog, What’s Gaby Cooking. Dalkin’s blog is one of the most popular food blogs on the internet and for good reason — everything she makes is delicious! Dalkin’s recipes are so good, she even wrote her own New York Times best-selling cookbook earlier this year called What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy: Recipes for Zero Stress Deliciousness.

Dalkin has had a busy year. In addition to releasing her best-selling cookbook and chasing her two-year-old daughter, Poppy, around, Dalkin also starred in her own new cooking show, My Best Friend’s Kitchen, available to stream on QVC+. We were lucky enough to sit down and chat with Dalkin recently and she told us all about her new show, her favorite kitchen tools and even the foods she’s most looking forward to this holiday season.

You can check out our full convo down below.

SheKnows: Congratulations on your new shows! It’s so much fun! For those who haven’t seen it yet, would you mind telling us a little bit about it?

Gaby Dalkin: “It’s called My Best Friend’s Kitchen and it is essentially half an hour with me and one of my dear friends in their homes. It’s everyone from cool influencers to celebrities, talk show hosts to singers, and we go into their kitchens and teach them how to cook for recipes from my website. Some of them are, you know, decent cooks, some of them don’t know how to hold a knife, and it is a really fun peek into their world as we’re in their home.”

SK: How can people watch your show?

GD: “It’s on QVC+, you can watch it on any device that has streaming capabilities.”

SK: You’ve obviously made a ton of delicious dishes on your show already. Do you have a favorite so far?

GD: “Oh my God, that’s a great question. I love the cheese board I did with my girlfriend Katherine McPhee. That was very impressive. I love the menu with Hilary Duff because it was just like a traditional Thanksgiving menu and it’s very similar to what we make at our house. So that is a near and dear one to me. I love them all. Like, every time I come out with a cookbook or something everyone’s like, what’s your favorite recipe? And I’m always like, these are all my children. I love them all.”

SK: What is the one kitchen tool you cannot live without?

GD: “It’s probably a chef’s knife, like a good sharp chef’s knife I think is key. But like in terms of tools, I have a garlic press that I’m obsessed with because the amount of garlic I consume on a daily basis is obscene. And if I had to chop all of it by hand, I would have carpal tunnel so it’s nice to have a tool that can help me with some of the chopping.”

SK: What is the strangest ingredient we would find in your pantry?

GD: “I mean, I’ve got a handful of lady fingers in there because tiramisu season is upon us.”

SK: Delicious. What about your refrigerator? Anything unique or interesting in there?

GD: “Poppy is obsessed with dill pickles. So we’ve got like eight jars of dill pickles from various brands in there.”

SK: Do you have any under-the-radar places where you like to shop for ingredients?

GD: I do a lot of specialty shopping at places like Eataly where I can go and find really cool Italian ingredients that I wouldn’t normally find elsewhere. I do a lot of my work at the farmers market though. I am always looking for new makers and cool local shops that I can help support. So the Hollywood farmers market is my go-to every Sunday.

SK: Is there one ingredient that you either hate to cook with or hate to encounter in a dish?

GD: “Bright yellow mustard. I know, I’m like, not a human. I hate yellow mustard. If you put it on a hamburger or hotdog, I’m done.”

SK: Are there any under-the-radar ingredients or food brands that you’ve discovered lately that you’re just totally in love with?

GD: “Yes. This chili oil. It’s from a company called Naples drizzle.”

SK: Do you have a current favorite TikTok food trend?

GD: “Oh my gosh. No, I don’t so here’s the thing. I don’t follow a lot of the trends. The butter board trend crushed my soul. For me, What’s Gaby Cooking is all about just doing things that are gonna be staples in your life forever. So I don’t really pay attention to a lot of the trends.”

SK: What is the holiday dish you are most looking forward to this year?

GD: “I love a lasagna. Like a four-hour lasagna with a bolognese that takes forever to make, fresh noodles, bechamel. And then when you serve it, you get hit with all of these great. deep flavors.”

SK: Are there any holiday foods that you don’t like?

GD: “I mean, no, I love it all. I love cooking and I love feeding people.”