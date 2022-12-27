Rachael Ray Shares a ‘Simple, Beautiful, Easy’ Tomato Soup Recipe That You’ll Want on Rotation All Winter Long

Soup season is here, and we are fully embracing this cozy, comfort food era. While I love anything warm and filling, simple is always better when it comes to soups. Rachael Ray’s new soup recipe is minimum effort with maximum results, and we can’t wait to try it this week!

“Rachael’s ‘really simple, beautiful, easy’ one-pot tomato, meatball + broccoli rabe soup,” the Rachael Ray Show posted on Instagram today, along with a video of the steaming dinner.

The Porcupine Meatballs in Tomato Soup With Broccoli Rabe or Broccolini recipe was originally shared online on Nov. 30, 2022. “This is a really simple, beautiful, easy one-pot soup that you could serve for lunch or dinner,” Ray said about it, adding, “And I love it in the really cold months of the year. It’s a kid-pleaser, it’s a crowd-pleaser and it’s kind of a classic.”

This hearty meal calls for two separate preparations: broccoli rabe or broccolini, fresh bay leaf, onion, and more for the soup portion; and ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, white long grain rice, and other ingredients for the meatballs portion.

“Bay and onion love each other. They love to hang out with each other, they make out, they go home with each other — it’s a thing,” Ray says in the video. “When the onions get all sweaty because they’re made all hot and bothered, you know, by what’s going on with the bay leaf, then we can add in the garlic.”

Once the soup base is ready, combine ingredients to make meatballs and put in the simmering soup. The broccoli goes in during the last five minutes, then the soup is served with basil and shredded Parmesan cheese.

The finished soup looks fabulous — and super filling. It would be perfect on a chilly winter night by the fire, wouldn’t it?

“I’m absolutely going to make this. Something new rice instead of bread crumble 🙌👏❤️,” one person commented on the recipe video. “Omgg this looks amazing I will be trying this,” another person said.

“This is on the menu for our New Year Eve dinner! ❤️ 👏 This looks amazing, 😊” someone else wrote.

Whether you’re planning it for a big holiday meal or you just want another easy recipe on rotation this season, Ray’s porcupine meatballs soup recipe will hit the spot. It’s delicious, meaty, and full of flavor.

Get Ray’s full Porcupine Meatballs in Tomato Soup With Broccoli Rabe or Broccolini recipe here.

