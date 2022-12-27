The Pioneer Woman’s Easy Bacon Cheeseburger Dip Is the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Appetizer

Before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, you want to make sure your party guests have something warm and delicious in their stomachs before toasting with champagne — and The Pioneer Woman has the ideal appetizer that is filling and will start everyone’s New Year off right. Ree Drummond has concocted a Bacon Cheeseburger Dip recipe that is so good that you may be too distracted and miss the ball drop entirely.

This dip is basically “a deconstructed bacon cheeseburger,” Drummond says in the below clip from the Food Network YouTube channel. And it’s even served with slider buns to really drive home the burger vibe. It’s like having an indoor BBQ in the middle of winter — what’s not to love about that?

Drummond’s dip starts with bacon, which is cut and fried in little bits. Then the ground beef is cooked in the bacon fat to really saturate the dip with that bacon flavor. Once the beef is cooked, you can then drain the excess fat and add ketchup, mustard, and Worstechire sauce to bring that burger vibe to the beef. Or, you can wait until the ground beef is in the baking dish to top with condiments like Drummond did in the clip.

The assembly of the dip is a bit like a taco dip. Drummond starts with a layer of softened cream cheese, then a layer of shredded cheese. She then adds the beef, then the bacon, and then more cheese because why not?

You can also make slider buns to serve with your dip if you want to go above and beyond your standard tortilla chip. Drummond used frozen dinner rolls topped with garlic butter, but you can pick whatever burger rolls are your favorite. Both the dip and the rolls go into the oven at once to get warm, melty, and oh-so-tasty.

When the dip comes out of the oven, you can top it with all your favorite burger toppings like pickles, onions, tomato, lettuce, and more. And then you’re ready to serve to your hungry friends and family. Grab the full recipe right here to make for your New Year’s Eve party. Related story Ina Garten's Surprisingly Easy Cheesy Phyllo Appetizer Was Made for Holiday Parties

