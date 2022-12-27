Giada De Laurentiis’ 10-Minute Cacio E Pepe Can Be Made With Ingredients Already in Your Pantry

Suppose you only have 10 minutes to pull together a tasty meal for the family, or you’re so hungry you don’t want to wait for more than you have to dig into something delicious. In either case, you’re going to want Giada De Laurentiis’ 10-minute cacio e pepe recipe on hand and ready to go. Using ingredients you probably already have in your fridge and pantry, you can pull together a hardy, creamy pasta dish packed with so much flavor that you’ll crave it every night of the week.

“This cacio e pepe pasta takes only 10 minutes to make and is like a hug in a bowl!” the caption on the GIadzy Instagram reads.

To make this 10-minute meal, all you need is pasta (De Laurentiis likes Nodi Marini, but really any pasta will do), butter, freshly ground black pepper, and cheese (“You can use all Pecorino, all Parmesan, or a blend of the two as I have written in this recipe,” De Laurentiis notes on the recipe page).

The secret to creating the cacio e pepe silky sauce is actually the pasta water, so before you drain your pasta, reserve at least a cup and a half of the salted, starchy water.

The sauce comes together while the pasta is cooking. Melt a pat of butter in the pan and toast the ground black pepper until it’s nice and fragrant. Then, add a bit of the reserved pasta water to the pan.

When the pasta is just about cooked completely, you can add it to the pan with the pepper to continue cooking all the way through. Add freshly grated Pecorino and Parmesan (or either one or the other) and a bit more pasta water and stir thoroughly to create a glossy sauce. Related story Giada de Laurentiis’ Family Asks For This Decadent Cannoli Cheesecake Every Christmas & the Key Ingredient Is on Amazon

And that’s it! You’re ready to eat. Grab the full recipe right here to add it to your 10-minute meal arsenal.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: