Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter Is Now a Liqueur & Our Holiday Cocktails Will Never Be the Same

Stop what you’re doing, because we have big news. Trader Joe’s is known for a wide selection of cult-favorite products, but few have the fervent following of their Speculoos cookie butter — a creamy spread made of crushed speculoos biscuits that tastes like gingerbread, spices, and a little bit of heaven — and Trader Joe’s is now selling a Cookie Butter Cream Liqueur to keep the sweet and creamy goodness going in our end-of-year cocktails. With the Polar Vortex whipping through, it’s far too cold for any cocktails that involve ice or even chilled ingredients, but it’s the perfect weather for a boozy latte that tastes like your favorite dessert. Run, don’t walk, to your nearest Trader Joe’s that sells liquor, and you just may be rewarded with the tastiest holiday cocktail of your life.

Shoppers started spotting the Cookie Butter Liqueur on shelves this past week and the response has been huge, with one TikTok announcing the new product racking up over a million views from shoppers who couldn’t wait to get their hands on it — or shoppers wailing over their home state’s liquor laws that prevent TJ’s from selling the can’t-miss product on shelves.

If you do manage to snag a bottle, it’s up to you how you choose to indulge — but we’re especially intrigued by this cookie butter gingerbread latte suggested by Trader Joe’s Obsessed on Instagram. Combining Trader Joe’s gingerbread coffee, cookie butter cream liqueur, whipped cream, and a sprinkle of cinnamon, this recipe is your morning coffee, Christmas cookie, and boozy treat all in one, and we’ll be trying one just as soon as we possibly can.

Gingerbread Coffee

Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s Gingerbread Coffee $17.92 Buy now

If you live in a state where the Cookie Butter Cream Liqueur isn’t available, we recommend drowning your sorrows with a jar of the original stuff — you can always mix into a latte, add some Bailey’s, and pretend it’s the real thing. We won’t tell!

Speculoos Cookie Butter

Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter $13.98 Buy now

However you get your cookie butter fix, we hope the last week of the year is as sweet as can be — and if you have to cross state lines to get your hands on the perfect treat, so be it. See you in the TJ’s aisles!

