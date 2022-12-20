This Two-Ingredient Trader Joe’s Recipe Is the Festive Holiday Appetizer Your Menu Needs

We are officially in time crunch mode, people. Christmas is just a few days away and that means you’ll be gathering with your friends and family before you know it. Do you have an appetizer already in the works? If not, don’t fret — there’s a super easy and festive app you can bring to your Christmas gathering that only requires two ingredients you can pick up at Trader Joe’s.

Natasha from @TraderJoe’sList put a Christmas spin on this appetizer recipe from Jamie of the @JamiesHealthyHome Instagram account. It’s a Spinach Artichoke Christmas Tree and all it takes to make is Trader Joe’s Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip as well as a tube of crescent rolls.

“In need of a crowd-pleasing app this Christmas that you can whip up in 15 minutes?” the @TraderJoesList Instagram caption reads. “This Spinach Artichoke Christmas Tree is one of @patthespatula’s seasonal favorites! It’s also super decadent with Trader Joe’s Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip folded in with sharp, Unexpected Cheddar! Happy Holidays and Pat the Spatula hopes you enjoy!”

Okay, so maybe the added shredded cheddar counts as a third ingredient. But shredded cheese, in our opinion, is like salt and pepper — it’s simply a seasoning!

And as Jamie shows over on her Instagram account, you can shape this appetizer into really anything! Your imagination is the only limit. She made her spinach artichoke app for game day, so she shaped the thing into a football.

Jamie and Natasha also brush their crescent rolls with a bit of garlic butter (melted garlic with some garlic powder sprinkled in) to keep the dough from drying out while baking.

Don’t go to your Christmas celebration empty-handed! Bring this 15-minute appetizer and steal the show from whoever is playing Santa Claus this year. Grab the full recipe here.

