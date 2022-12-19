Alex Guarnaschelli Has The Perfect ‘Make-Ahead Holiday Dish’ You Can Make in Your Dutch Oven That People Are ‘Salivating’ Over

Deciding what to make for your holiday dinner is one of the most challenging things. You have to find something hearty and warm that’s easy to prepare on the big day, and — most importantly — something that’s super delicious! Alex Guarnaschelli has just the thing. She shared the perfect “make-ahead” holiday dish, and it looks so good.

“If you missed it on ‘The Kitchen’, this is a great make-ahead holiday dish or a whenever dish too…” the Food Network chef wrote on Instagram yesterday. She also shared a video of her Pork Osso Buco recipe, which she notes can be substituted with “beef shins, beef shanks, oxtails, or lamb shanks” if you don’t want pork.

“Pork shanks are affordable and tasty,” Guarnaschelli continued. “These are great cooked slow and low and served piping hot with a rice pilaf, baked potatoes or risotto…” Yum!

In addition to the pork shank, the recipe also calls for white wine, red wine vinegar, various veggies, and more. The whole thing is baked in a Dutch oven, so if you don’t have one now, save this recipe to try out after Christmas just in case! Brown the meat first, then simmer the other ingredients. Bake in the Dutch Oven for about 2.5 hours (Guarnaschelli recommends really making sure the meat is cooked as it’s “easier to undercook than overcook” this recipe).

The end result is an amazing, flavorful meal that will fill the house with its delicious aroma as it’s cooking. The combination of ultra tender meat, spices, and kick of wine makes this dish a fantastic comfort food item that you’ll want to make again and again. Your family will absolutely love it!

“Saw the show and I was salivating!!” one person commented, referring to when Guarnaschelli first made this recipe on The Kitchen. “This looked amazing on The Kitchen. Love that you used an affordable pork shank,” another said. Related story Martha Stewart’s Crowd-Pleasing Brunch Dish Relies On This $9 Store-Bought Ingredient

One person said, “I wanted to jump through the TV and eat it!” They aren’t being dramatic; it actually looks that good.

“One of my favorite dishes to make and eat,” someone else wrote.

“I’m going to try this,” another commented. “I’m hoping there is a Dutch Oven under the tree for me!” This is a great dinner for the holidays or anytime this winter!

Get Guarnaschelli’s full Pork Osso Buco recipe here.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: