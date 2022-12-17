Martha Stewart’s Easy-to-Make Brownie Bar Cookies Are the Perfect Stocking Stuffer for Everyone You Know

Who can resist a chocolate-y, gooey cookie recipe? Especially when Martha Stewart is the one that made the gooey cookie recipe.

On Dec 15, Stewart shared a snapshot of one of her most mouth-watering, easy-to-make desserts to date with a glass of milk we need just from looking at it! She posted the photo with the caption, “Bar cookies are a holiday favorite because they’re easy to make—and even easier to share. They can be cut into as many pieces as there are people, making them ideal for serving at a Christmas party or cookie swap. Best of all? They include two of our favorite categories: brownies (like these Big-Batch Triple-Chocolate Brownie Bars!) and blondies. Grab the recipe and discover more delicious holiday bar cookies at the link in our bio. 📷: @pissinginthepunchbowl.”

For this easy-to-recreate dessert, you need quite a few ingredients like Dutch-process cocoa powder, unbleached all-purpose flour, different types of chocolate, unsalted nuts, and dried fruits. For the nuts, Stewart recommends either peanuts, pecans, or walnuts, and for fruit, she says to see something like raisins or cherries. (Stewart also notes that you can use any combination, or eliminate them from the recipe if you’re dealing with severe allergies!)

When we said this recipe is easy, we weren’t exaggerating because it only takes four steps in total! You start by preheating the oven and brushing a baking sheet with unsalted butter, and within no time, you’ll be cutting them into rectangles for everyone to enjoy!

While this recipe only takes less than two hours from start to finish, Stewart noted that you should make the bars at least one day ahead of time.

Get Martha Stewart’s full Big-Batch Triple-Chocolate Brownie Bars recipe here!

Related story Martha Stewart's Luscious Potato Cheese Tart Is Perfect for Chilly Winter Nights

And if you’re craving more of Stewart’s mouth-watering recipes, check out her bestselling cookbook called Martha Stewart’s Cooking School Cookbook (which is currently on sale on Amazon!)

Martha Stewart's Cooking School Cookbook $40.49 (originally $45.00) on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: