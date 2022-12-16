This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Dutch Oven Is On Sale for Under $100 — & We’ve Never Seen It Cheaper

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing you know about Gwyneth Paltrow, it’s probably that she has rather expensive tastes. After all, this is a person who created a $75 candle that smells like her own vagina. Her cast iron tastes run on the pricey side, too. She’s not using one of Ina Garten’s beloved Lodge cast iron skillets. Instead, Paltrow revealed in a house tour that she opts for the heirloom-quality and sleek look of Staub, a French enameled cast iron cookware brand that creates picture-perfect Dutch ovens and more. The cost of Staub’s pieces can be pretty astronomical, but just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, an unexpected retailer is having a huge sale on one of Staub’s most iconic items, bringing the price so low that even those of us who don’t have a candle scent based on our…intimate odors…can afford it.

HSN is offering up the Staub 4-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for just $99.95, marked way down from its usual price of $386. That means it’s nearly 75 percent off, a discount you almost never see for Staub items.

These lidded cocottes come in three colors: matte black, turquoise, and white. We also love that they have a see-through glass lid (don’t worry, it’s still oven safe) so you can get a visual on your food as it cooks, and though handwashing is recommended, the cocottes are dishwasher safe in a pinch.

With a price this low, you might want to buy a discounted Staub cocotte for yourself, and one (or two!) as gifts. Since they’re being sold on HSN, you can also set up a monthly payment plan to help reduce the pressure on your bank account even further. Maybe it’s not what Paltrow would do, but savvy shoppers can live like the rich and the famous if they take advantage of this HSN Staub Black Friday Deal while it’s still available.

