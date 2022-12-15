Ina Garten Just Shared Her Prized Holiday Ham Recipe & the Secret Glaze Ingredient Comes From a Jam Jar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot of pressure when it comes to making the perfect holiday entree. You want it to be something special that you wouldn’t have just any night of the year, but with so much else going on, it’s also important that whatever recipe you choose isn’t too complicated. After all, you don’t want to be stuck having a panic attack in the kitchen as you roll out fresh sheets of pasta for homemade tortellini while your guests are in the other room wondering where the heck the host went. Um, not speaking from experience or anything. There’s no one who understands this better then Ina Garten, the queen of cool, calm, and collected dinner parties. And she just shared a glazed ham recipe from her cookbook Go-To Dinners that tastes incredible, but that relies on a couple of clever jarred ingredients to boost the flavor so you have more hands-off time to actually enjoy your holiday celebration.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $20.98 Buy now

Garten’s recipe calls for a bone-in, not spiral sliced, ham. We love bone-in ham because you know you’ll get at least two meals out of it — the ham bone is the most scrumptious base for all sorts of soups, stews, greens, and beans.

Garten glazes the ham in a few steps. First, she pours pineapple juice over the ham as a base. Then, she makes a glaze by simmering together jarred orange marmalade (Garten recommends Tiptree brand marmalade), brown sugar, port wine, Dijon mustard, and mango chutney.

Courtesy of Tiptree.

Tiptree Tawny Orange Marmalade $12.95 Buy now

She bastes the ham with this glaze mixture as it cooks, the layers building up into a sticky, sweet, tangy, shiny glaze that coats each bite.

Courtesy of Rani.

Rani Major Grey Mango Chutney $9.99 Buy now

Garten recommends serving the ham with some additional mango chutney. She says the ham can be enjoyed as an entree with sides, or as an appetizer with homemade buttermilk biscuits. The leftovers also make for amazing breakfasts, sandwiches, and midnight snacks. If you haven’t eaten a cold slice of glazed ham out of the fridge in the dark on Christmas night, you just haven’t lived.

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas:

Related story Martha Stewart's Luscious Potato Cheese Tart Is Perfect for Chilly Winter Nights

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet