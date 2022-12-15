This Baking Dish Set From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Favorite Cookware Brand is 54% Off at Nordstrom & It Will Arrive Before Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her home in the March 2022 issue of Architectural Digest, she took AD into her kitchen where all her Staub cookware sat on display underneath her kitchen island. Paltrow told AD that she’s a big fan of cooking when the fall and winter chill sits in — hence all her bakeware.

“I love to braise things and make soups and stews and warming things,” she said. “I always gravitate towards whatever produce is in season.”

And right now, you can pick up four pieces from Paltrow’s favorite brand at Nordstrom for over 50 percent off, and some styles are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas if you order ASAP.

The four-piece baking set from Staub, which comes in white, blue, and red, is marked down to just $100 at Nordstrom ahead of the holidays. The set comes with a nine-inch square baking dish with a matching lid, a nine-inch by seven-and-a-half-inch rectangular baking dish, and a nine-inch oval baking dish, all crafted with Staub’s durable enamel finish.

“I continue to be impressed with Staub bakeware and dishes!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Love using this as it goes from oven to table and is BEAUTIFUL!!”

Another reviewer added, "This bakeware set is beautiful — the depth of colors and details make it fun to use. Efficient and effective, they are reliable in all my dishes, and I love to serve in them."

Gift yourself or a loved one this celeb-approved baking set and bulk up your winter casserole and baking repertoire. Now if only you had a kitchen as enormous and impressive as Gwyneth Paltrow’s to cook in…we can all keep dreaming.

