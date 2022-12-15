Emeril Lagasse’s 5-Star Rated Cookware Set Is on Sale Today at Walmart & It Makes a Great Holiday Gift 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bam! Your cooking is about to get a whole lot better. Emeril Legasse’s bestselling cookware collection is currently on sale at Walmart ahead of the holidays, so you can take your cooking skills from good to great before that big Christmas dinner you have planned.

Right now you can pick up the 10-piece set of Legasse’s Forever Pans for just $149, marked down from the original price of $199. These pans are hard triple-layer anodized nonstick pans that are dishwasher safe, oven safe, and can be used with all kinds of cooking utensils (including metal). They’re also free of PFOAs, lead, and cadmium, so you can rest easy knowing you’re keeping yourself and your family as safe as possible.

Image: Emeril Legasse

Emeril Legasse Forever Pans 10-Piece Set $149 Buy now

“Emeril Lagasse Forever Pans are awesome!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Very well made, and so easy to cook in. Nothing sticks, and so easy to wash. Everything just slides out like glass. You’ll be a spoiled chef for sure with these pans.”

Another reviewer added, “These are literally the best pots and pans I’ve ever used…my macaroni didn’t even stick! I am amazed and I’ve already recommended them to friends and family! They get a 10 out of 10 all the way from me.”

This set comes with two round frypans, a Dutch oven/stock pot, three glass lids, a stainless steel spoon, stainless steel slotted spoon, and a stainless steel spatula. Kick your cooking up a notch and pick this set up for yourself or a chef you love.