You Can Grab a 14-Piece Set of Gordon Ramsay’s Favorite Knives for Under $70 at Walmart Right Now

Imagine being able to chop, dice, and mince to your heart’s content without ever needing to sharpen your knife. Well, that dream can become your reality thanks to Gordon Ramsay’s go-to knife brand Henckels. The company’s Silvercap stainless steel blades feature a micro-serrated edge that will never dull and won’t ever need sharpening.

And right now, you can pick up the Henckels Silvercap Stainless Steel 14-Piece Knife Block Set —normally $120 — for just $68 at Walmart.

This set comes with three-inch and four-inch pairing knives for delicate cutting, an eight-inch chef’s knife for slicing and dicing, a five-inch serrated utility knife, a five-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch bread knife, kitchen shears, six steak knives, and a beautiful hardwood block to store everything in.

These knives are also lightweight, each made with a single piece of stainless steel, and can even be put in the dishwasher after each use. And at a pricepoint less than $100, picking up this knife block set is a no-brainer.

“We’ve been looking for our first real knife set since settling into our new home. After trying many other brands that seemed to fall short of our expectations, we decided to give this set a try,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Upon unboxing, these knives immediately felt remarkably better than the others we’ve tried. Tonight, we used them to cut up our veggies for dinner and we were blown away. One word; Phenomenal.”

If these knives are good enough to be used in Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, as well as in his online cooking course, then they're definitely perfect for chefs at any skill level. Pick up the block for yourself or an avid cook in your life and watch their cooking go from great to even better!

