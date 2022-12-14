Martha Stewart’s Luscious Potato Cheese Tart Is Perfect for Chilly Winter Nights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be frank: it’s not even techinically winter yet, and it’s freakishly cold out already. Some areas of the country are blanketed in snow, and Los Angeles even approached freezing temperatures recently. That means we’ve been craving real stick-to-your-ribs comfort food, like Trisha Yearwood’s cowboy lasagna. But what about when we have a fancy occasion to prepare food for, and still crave something super hearty and comforting? That’s when we turn to the French. If anyone knows a thing or two about carbs, cheese, and indulgence, it’s French cooks, and Martha Stewart took inspiration from them to create her latest must-try holiday recipe: Alsatian Potato Pie.

Alsace is a region of France that’s next to Germany and Switzerland, and which is prized for its wine (they make a mean rieseling). And you know what goes really, really well with a glass of dry riesling? Martha Stewart’s Alsatian Potato Pie.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Martha Stewart’s Appetizers $23.09 Buy now

This dish is surprisingly simple. The crust is store-bought puff pastry (make sure you’re using all-butter puff), and the filling is a mixture of cooked potatoes, butter-sauted leeks, and grated Comté or Gruyére cheese. These cheeses have a sweet, nutty, Alpine flavor, and melt like a dream. Oh, and if you hate grating cheese, one of these Tik Tok-famous cheese graters will be a total life-saver.

Courtesy of Cambom.

Cambom Rotary Cheese Grater $29.98 Buy now

Stewart has a handy hack for making sure the crust of the tart doesn’t get soggy. After the tart is nearly done cooking, she adds a spice-infused cream to the tart by funneling it in through the vents cut in the puff-pastry top. Pretty ingenious!

Whether you’re serving it as a hearty appetizer at your holiday party, or as a satisfying cold weather meal (a peppery arugula salad makes a nice pairing), this cheesy potato pie won’t disappoint.

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas:

Related story Trisha Yearwood's New Cocktail Mixes Are the Fastest Shortcut to Holiday Cheer

Watch: Peppermint Bark Is the Perfect Holiday Gift That You Can Make Right at Home