Trisha Yearwood’s New Cocktail Mixes Are the Fastest Shortcut to Holiday Cheer

Holiday entertaining and gifting season is here, and that means we’ve been constantly trying to brainstorm new cookie recipe ideas, hearty and satisfying cold weather dinners, and, of course, celebratory cocktails. But if you’ve ever hosted a big party before, you know that having a signature cocktail can be a huge commitment. You don’t want to be stuck at the bar mixing drinks one at a time while your guests are forced to mingle without their beloved host, right? That’s why we love big batch cocktails, and pre-made cocktail mixes are a huge time saver, too. These days, you’re not just stuck with mediocre gallon jugs of margarita mix. You can find fresh and vibrant tasting cocktail mixes these days that you’d never guess weren’t made from scratch, and one of our favorites comes from a collaboration between country music superstar and Food Network chef Trisha Yearwood, and retailer Williams Sonoma.

Yearwood is one of our go-tos for sourcing family-friendly holiday recipes, and her cocktail mixes are just as reliable. Even better? The mixes themselves don’t contain alcohol, meaning everyone at the party can enjoy a drink how they wish, whether that means creating a mocktail with sparkling water, or spiking things with vodka, tequila, or sparkling wine.

Christmas in a Cup is Yearwood’s more traditional cocktail mixer. It’s a tart-sweet combination of pomegranate, cranberry, tangerine, and lime juices that’s a vibrant counterpoint to the rich dishes you might be serving at your holiday soiree.

Courtesy of Trisha’s Kitchen/Williams Sonoma.

It even comes in a big pitcher size, which is ideal if you plan on hosting a big Christmas party this year.

Courtesy of Trisha’s Kitchen/Williams Sonoma.

If you’re looking for something a little more special, then look no further than Trisha Yearwood’s Cheers in a Cup cocktail mix. This one has a tropical bent, featuring guava puree, tangerine, and lime. Spike it, keep things alcohol-free, but however you serve it, you’ll feel whisked away from the cold to a tropical holiday paradise.

Courtesy of Trisha’s Kitchen/Williams Sonoma.

Yearwood’s cocktail mixes are also tasty gifts for your favorite wannabe mixologist, and they’re a sophisticated juice alternative for kids who want to celebrate with something special, too. This season, save yourself some time behind the bar and stock up on Trisha Yearwood’s cocktail mixes before your guests arrive.

