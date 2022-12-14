Ina Garten Just Revealed the One Trader Joe’s Item She Serves at Parties & We’re Stocking Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are without a doubt the most delicious time of the year, but they can also be the most stressful. There’s so much to keep track of, from presents to travel plans to childcare, that sometimes we just don’t have the hours needed to also bake up our favorite holiday treats every time we know we’re going to be having company. That’s just life. There can be a lot of pressure to be Susie Homemaker during the holidays, but the reality is that most of us are spread pretty thin this time of year. Even Ina Garten, author of the new cookbook Go-To Dinners, can’t always create everything from scratch. In fact, she just shared with The Today Show that when pinched for time, there’s one store-bought dessert she’s not afraid to serve, and it comes from Trader Joe’s.

@todayshow When she says “store-bought is fine,” she means it! #inagarten revealed that she has served up a #traderjoes apple tart with caramel sauce from the jar when throwing a party for friends. If it’s good enough for Ina, it’s good enough for us! #todayshow #barefootcontessa ♬ original sound – TODAY Show

Garten appeared on The Today Show, and that’s where she divulged her tasty store-bought secret. “I got an apple tart from Trader Joe’s, I put it in the oven, it was absolutely delicious,” Garten shared. “Trader Joe’s stock just skyrocketed,” joked one of the hosts. Of course, Garten being Garten, she couldn’t leave it just like that. “I served it with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce that I warmed up from a jar,” the Barefoot Contessa explained. We think coffee caramel sauce would be divine.

Ina Garten is basically our ultimate role model, from her Hamptons-casual wardrobe to her impeccably decorated home to her masterful recipes and her 50+ year long marriage to husband Jeffrey. So if Trader Joe’s is good enough for our Barefoot Contessa, then you know it’s good enough for just about anyone.

According to Trader Joe’s, the “Master Pastry Chef” who created the tart once served “this exact tart” to the President of France, who apparently loved it. It’s made with Northern Spy apples and Granny Smith apples for a sweet-tart balance, a shortbread crust, and has an apricot glaze on top. Oh, and in true Barefoot Contessa style, it’s also infused with vanilla. You know how our girl loves good vanilla.

Trader Joe’s French Apple Tarts are a limited time offering, and are currently being sold for $7.99. For a hands-off holiday dessert that’s Ina Garten-approved, that’s priceless.

