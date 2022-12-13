You Can Make Fresh Bread With Just the Touch of a Button Thanks to This Bread Machine — & It’s Nearly 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than slicing into a warm loaf of fresh, homemade bread. But making bread takes a lot of time and you probably don’t do it as often as you did during the pandemic bread-baking phase (remember when?). So to treat yourself and your family to fresh-baked bread all the time without having to put in work, the Neretva bread machine is here to help.

The Neretva Bread Baker Machine automatically mixes, kneads, and bakes bread all with a simple twist of a dial and press of a button. Simply select the type of bread you wish to make from the automated menu, add your ingredients into the non-stick bread pan, and press go. The maker comes with a recipe book, two different sized loaf pans, and you can select from three crust colors depending on how crispy you’d like your bread to be.

And thanks to the window, you can watch the whole mixing and baking process happen right before your eyes! Right now you can pick up a bread machine and get baking for nearly 50 percent off.

One five-star reviewer said they wow-ed their family at Thanksgiving with the bread they made using the Neretva bread machine. “Neretva bread maker gives you the ability to make bread without making a mess and have it come out warm and delicious,” they wrote.

Another reviewer wrote, “This bread maker is so easy to use that my husband has taken over baking the bread … When we saw that all we had to do was follow the recipe in order and set the corresponding number on the machine, it became a no brainer.”

Now you can have fresh-baked bread every day of the week without ever having to get your hands dirty.

