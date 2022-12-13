You Can Snag a $50 Panera Gift Card for Just $40 on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gift cards make great last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers during the giving season. And gift cards to fast-casual restaurants like Panera are ideal for college kids or anyone who lives life on the go. Right now you can pick up a $50 Panera gift card for just $40 on Amazon — and you don’t need to be good at math to know that that’s a great deal.

Through Amazon, Panera Bread is offering a savings of $10 on its $50 gift card. And that $50 can be used at any Panera Bread store across the country.

The only catch is that you can only use this deal on one card, so use your power wisely and gift this to the biggest Panera fan in your family!

“Panera Bread is an AMAZING place! We love going there as a family,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The food is always fresh, delicious, and filling … When you are unsure of the perfect gift, gift cards won’t EVER do you wrong! If you love Panera, and you don’t want to leave the house to get your card, trust Amazon for your speedy delivery.”

When you take advantage of this deal today, you’re guaranteed to get your gift card in the mail before Christmas — and you can even have the card delivered directly to the recipient if that’s easier for you. So act now, save $10, and grab this card for someone in your life who can’t get enough of bread bowls, bagels, and passion fruit green teas.

