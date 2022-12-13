You Can Get Martha Stewart’s Delicious Cookies (& More Sweet Treats) Sent Right To Your Front Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for the perfect (and easiest) gift to give a loved one this year, then Martha Stewart has just the thing. Stewart’s favorite giant cookies can be delivered to your friend’s front door thanks to her partnership with Gold Belly — and man, do these cookies look good.

“Cookie week may be over, but we’re still thinking about our go-to holiday treats—and gifting them to the people we love most,” the caption on Martha Stewart’s official Instagram page reads. “If you plan on giving your favorite person with a sweet tooth a particularly delicious present this year, put our founder’s giant cookies on your radar.”

In the video, Stewart shares that her favorite cookies include her Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Gingerbread, and White Chocolate Pecan. She calls these giant cookies “one a day” cookies because they’re big enough to snack on throughout an entire day!

You can pick up nine cookies in this exact combo for just under $80 on the Gold Belly website.

Or choose something a little less classic and pick up a box of Stewart’s Kitchen Sink Cookies, stuffed with “rolled oats, coconut, dried apricots and cherries, dark chocolate, and toasted pecans… everything but the kitchen sink!” the description reads.

And if you know someone in your life who loves cakes or pastries more than cookies, then you can snag a few of Stewart's favorites from the Gold Belly site, too. The 12-piece pastry pack, for example, would be such a great thing to wake up to on Christmas morning.

Everyone loves getting a sweet treat during the holiday season. And with cookies this huge, you and your friends may be snacking on them through the New Year!

