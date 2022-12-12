Martha Stewart Calls Her Mac & Cheese Bites ‘Little Squares of Heaven’ & Says They’re Sure to Be the ‘MVP of Your Holiday Party’

There are two types of people: those who think mac & cheese is kids’ food (although they probably steal bites from their child’s plate), and those who recognize that it is a deliciously cheesy food that everyone can enjoy. Martha Stewart falls firmly in the latter category, and her new twist on mac & cheese bites is everything you need for your next holiday party. Cheesy, carb-loaded goodness in the shape of a finger food? Yes, please!

“Make way for these little squares of heaven!” Stewart wrote on Instagram today, alongside a beautiful display of her mac & cheese bites lined up in a rectangle shape. “If you’re really looking to be the MVP of your holiday party, serve up these delicious fried macaroni-and-cheese bites.”

Crispy, golden brown on the outside, with creamy, cheesy macaroni noodles stuffed inside are what dreams are made of. These look so good, you could probably devour the whole pan! Luckily, the recipe makes about 10 dozen, so there should be no need to double it.

These mac & cheese bites originally appeared in Martha Stewart’s Appetizers, and she also shares it on her website.

Ingredients include elbow macaroni, milk, white cheddar cheese, and more. Make the macaroni al dente. Then in a pot, mix milk and other ingredients. When it’s done, remove from heat and add the cheese and a few other things. Combine the macaroni and sauce and pour into a 9-by-13 pan. From there, Stewart recommends refrigerating for a day or two to make it firm “for easier cutting.”

When it's time to create an outer layer to fry, Sewart recommends using panko instead of breadcrumbs "for a crust that's crisp, yet light." (Note: these can be prepared up to three days ahead and should be served warm.)

“Squares of heaven, my new favorite thing… 😍⏹️😇👏,” someone commented.

Another person wrote, “Been making them for years!!! Absolutely delicious!!!!”

“Delicious 👏,” one person said.

They look fantastic and are sure to be a hit for your next office party or holiday get-together. As a bonus, just looking at these will stop mac & cheese haters in their tracks — and make everyone feel like a kid again!

Get Stweart’s full Fried Macaroni-and-Cheese Bites recipe online here.

