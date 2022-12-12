A Two-Pack of Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce Is Available at Costco Right Now for Under $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So much of the holiday season is about sweets — from decadent pies to peppermint candies, there is just so much sugary goodness going on this time of year. But sometimes, it’s nice to switch it up and treat your tastebuds to something a little different. Spice up your winter with some gourmet hot sauce, beloved by Oprah!

A two-pack of the Truff Black Truffle Hot Sauce is on sale at Costco for $14.99 right now, and it’s the perfect gift for foodies. “🔥 Truff Truffle Infused Hot Sauce is at Costco!” Instagram user @costcobuys wrote yesterday, alongside a video of the find. “This truffle hot includes two delicious 6oz bottles! $14.99! #costco #hotsauce #truffles”

In the video, you can see the spicy orange hot sauce inside the glass bottle with a sleek black label. Ingredients include the Truff chili blend, black truffle, organic agave nectar, and more. Our mouths are watering already!

This hot sauce was part of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List. “I dare you to find a better hot sauce,” she said about the brand. “Truff’s black truffle hot sauce is one of the most-used condiments in my house—it’s been on my list many times!” That’s high praise!

“I absolutely LOVE this sauce 🔥🔥,” one person commented on the video. Another said, “It’s really good but very spicy!”

Someone else wrote, “Not the biggest fan, but this makes a perfect last minute gift.”

Buy one for yourself to prepare your Christmas dinner with, and grab an extra for your White Elephant exchange. It’s a unique, delicious gift that is Oprah-approved!

And if you don’t have a Costco membership, you can shop the exact same two-pack bottle of Truff hot sauce on Amazon.

The best-selling Truff Black Truffle Hot Sauce is available for $29.95 on Amazon. It’s vegan and gluten-free, and adds a little kick to your pizza, grilled chicken, eggs, or other cuisine to give it extra flavor. The sauce is made with ripe red chili peppers infused with black truffle oil from Nothern Italy, agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico, and organic cumin. It’s delicious!

