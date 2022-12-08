Valerie Bertinelli Just Shared Her Recipe for Crispy Chocolate Mint Cookies That ‘Feel Like a Warm Hug’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no holiday tradition we hold more dear than making cookies. Whether it’s just for a sweet treat to have on hand while watching made-for-TV Christmas movies, or a way to showcase your baking prowess at the next cookie swap, making cookies is one of our most treasured pastimes. But that means that sometimes, it feels like we’ve made every cookie recipe under the sun. That’s why we were so excited when Valerie Bertinelli shared her recipe for Crispy Chocolate Mint Cookies.

Bertinelli’s cookies are sort of like a chocolate mint sugar cookie. The dough recipe calls for the usual cookie ingredients, but adds a half cup of cocoa powder to the flour mix, and a teaspoon of peppermint extract along with the vanilla.

They’re rolled out just like your favorite cut-out sugar cookies, and while Bertinelli opts for round cookie cutters, you could always up the holiday ante by using festive Christmas shaped cookie cutters. And, though Bertinelli’s photo shows her cookies sprinkled with a dusting of powdered sugar, there’s no reason why you couldn’t decorate them with icing, the way you would a traditional sugar cookie. They could even be dipped in melted dark chocolate if you want to double down on the Thin Mint flavor profile.

Valerie Bertinelli says her Crispy Chocolate Mint Cookies are “addicting delights” that “feel like a warm hug on chilly days with some hot cocoa or a cup of coffee for a mid-day boost.” Whether you’re keeping them as a personal holiday snack or gifting them to a loved one with a sweet tooth, these Crispy Chocolate Mint Cookies are bound to be a hit.

