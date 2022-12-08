Trisha Yearwood’s Cowboy Lasagna Is The Perfect Meal For Feeding a Crowd

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are a time for joy, but they’re also a time of stress. There are last-minute deadlines to complete before the New Year, presents to buy, and so many mouths to feed, especially if you have company in town or are hosting your family’s holiday soiree. If you’re used to just cooking for a couple of people, then it can be pretty daunting to figure out what to make that everyone will like, and that will be enough food for a crowd. Enter Trisha Yearwood. This southern songstress, cookbook author, TV star and passionate hostess shared a recipe for “Cowboy Lasagna” that feeds 12, and it’s loaded with so much goodness that everyone in the family is sure to love it.

You might not hear “Cowboy” and immediately think “Lasagna!” but Yearwood isn’t the only one out there with a prized Cowboy Lasagna recipe — The Pioneer Woman’s got what she calls a “cowboy friendly” lasagna recipe, too.

But Yearwood’s lasagna recipe, which comes from her cookbook Home Cooking With Trisha Yearwood, isn’t just big enough to feed a crowd of cowboys, cowgirls, and cowpeople alike. It also amps up the flavors of a traditional lasagna recipe, thanks to the addition of spicy pepperoni and fire-roasted tomatoes. They add an additional layer of smoky, spicy flavor to the lasagna.

The sauce is actually tasty enough to serve with regular pasta, but for the lasagna treatment, it gets layered with a mix of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan, and cooked lasagna noodles. Our hack? Make things easy on yourself and pick up a pack of no-boil noodles, which will save you time and dishes.

How does it taste? Reviewers have given the recipe 4.7 out of 5 stars, and comments include “I’ve made this a few times and every time it’s a hit,” “Even my pickiest eater who typically hates lasagna…loved this and asked for seconds,” and “this is a family favorite.” Trisha Yearwood’s Cowboy Lasagna recipe could be the family-friendly, crowd-pleasing recipe you’ve been searching for this holiday season and beyond.

