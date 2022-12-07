Jamie Oliver’s One-pan Christmas Pasta Uses Store-bought Lasagna Sheets in the Cutest Way

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are here, and that means we are working day and night to make every moment feel a little bit magical. It’s a lot of work, but it’s totally worth it to dive headfirst into the spirit of the season. Well, most of the time. It can honestly get a little tiring working on pages-long recipes for the family while we’re also trying to juggle work, gift buying, and everything else that comes along with adulthood and the holidays. So when we saw Jamie Oliver‘s whimsical Christmas pasta dish, which is made using store-bought fresh pasta sheets that are usually used for lasagna, we knew it was the perfect balance between holiday cheer and weeknight practicality.

Oliver’s Christmas pasta recipe comes from his cookbook One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, which is available for pre-order now and will be released in January in the US. Luckily, he also shared the recipe online.

We’ll cut to the chase. The real star (see what we did there) of this dish is the pasta. Oliver uses fresh lasagna sheets from the grocery store (you can usually find it with the other refrigerated pastas, like ravioli and tortellini, or at specialty markets), then cuts the pasta into star shapes using cookie cutters. You could use any shape you like, really, but the stars look beautiful.

The pasta is paired with a luxurious sauté of pork sausage, bacon, sage, and chestnuts, and the pasta water helps everything emulsify into a silky sauce that clings to each pasta star.

To finish the dish, all you need is a sprinkle of Parm and a grating of fresh nutmeg. It’s a surprisingly simple recipe, especially for one that looks so festive, and you can even get the kids involved with cutting out the pasta shapes. In a time of year that seems so complicated, it’s nice to have a quick but still celebratory recipe like Oliver’s one-pan Christmas pasta in your back pocket.

