Giada De Laurentiis’ New Recipe Proves You Should Be Roasting Your Salads

Winter is here, and if you’re anything like us, that means your veggie consumption has gone way down as you embrace the comforting culinary joys of the season, from hearty stews and braises to creamy pasta and rice dishes…and let’s not forget all of the cookies. But it really is still important to fit veggies in, especially since they’re full of vitamins and antioxidants that can help keep you healthy throughout flu season and beyond. The tastiest way to get your vegetable intake? It might just be in a roasted salad, like this sweet, savory, and smoky roasted broccoli and brussels salad just shared by television star and Italian cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis, which, as a bonus, is ready in just about 30 minutes.

When tomatoes, corn, and zucchini are out of season, it’s time to embrace the heartier vegetables of winter. In this case, De Laurentiis opts for broccoli and brussels sprouts. These sturdy veggies can stand up to roasting, and they also can stand up to an overnight rest in the fridge, making this a tasty make-ahead meal.

To make the dish, De Laurentiis calls for roasting broccoli florets and thinly sliced brussels sprouts on a sheet pan until caramelized. In the meantime, she whisks up a tangy dressing of spicy Calabrian chili paste, lemon zest and juice, and olive oil.

The salad is rounded out with a few more flavor boosters. Sliced Medjool dates add a sweet chew to each bite, Parmesan cheese brings a salty, savory flavor, and the addition of smoked almonds adds crunch.

You’ll never think of salads the same way in the winter, because once you try roasting veggies for a salad, there’s no looking back. The possibilities are pretty endless. Just imagine a roasted kabocha squash salad with tahini lemon dressing and pomegranate arils, or a roasted cauliflower salad with a zippy citrus dressing. This will be the winter of veggies in our kitchen — how about yours?

