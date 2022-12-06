If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Iced coffee people know that it’s never too cold out to enjoy a cold coffee beverage. So even though we’re nearly in full winter mode, the iced coffee lover in your life will absolutely appreciate getting a HyperChiller for Christmas this year.

The HyperChiller HC3 Beverage Cooler chills freshly-brewed coffee in just about 60 seconds. Using just frozen water to do the job rather than chemical-filled gels, the HyperChill makes it easy to cool down 205-degree coffee to a drinkable 72 degrees that’s ready to be served over ice (without melting it) in just a few swirls of the canister.

No more waiting hours for your coffee to chill in the freezer or fridge. This thing provides almost instant gratification!

All you have to do to get your chill on is fill the HyperChiller’s two chambers with water and stick it in your freezer. Then when you pour your hot coffee into the HyperChiller canister, the double walls of ice cool your coffee in mere seconds. Swish the canister around to speed up the process and you’re ready to pour.

“This is by far the best purchase I’ve made on Amazon,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “My boyfriend loves iced coffee but hates watering it down with ice. This is the perfect solution! Super easy to use.”

Another reviewer wrote, “My son loves his coffee, but wants it cold. He was making it in the Keurig and letting it sit in the fridge to cool. This product Is amazing, and it only takes a few minutes. As a matter of fact, it will freeze his coffee if left [for] more than a couple [of] minutes. Love it!”

One reviewer said that the HyperChiller even stayed cold long enough to chill two cups of coffee in a row, so you can serve yourself and a friend!

Pick up the HyperChiller for your favorite iced coffee fan so they can drink their coffee chilled all year long.

