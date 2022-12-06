Katie Lee Biegel’s ‘DoogerScoodle’ Cookies Are So Easy To Make You Don’t Even Need To Turn the Oven On

Katie Lee Biegel just proved that it doesn’t take much effort to become the belle of the ball at that upcoming holiday cookie party. Biegel, who recently appeared on SheKnows’ 2022 Holiday Digital Issue cover, shared her DoogerScoodle cookie recipe to Instagram yesterday and honestly, they are so incredibly easy to make — you only need three ingredients (not including sprinkles) and a microwave, so don’t bother preheating the oven.

“DoogerScoodles! Our favorite Christmas cookie,” Biegel captioned her December 5 Instagram video. “The name means absolutely nothing, Ryan made it up, but we’ve been making these for years.”

She continued, “Just make a Ritz cracker peanut butter sandwich (use a lot of PB), dip in melted chocolate chips, then decorate with sprinkles. Salty, sweet, crunchy deliciousness.”

Because DoogerScoodles only require three ingredients, these cookies (if they can even be called cookies when there’s no cooking involved!) can be customized to fit your favorites. Rather than peanut butter, you could sub in hazelnut spread or marshmallow fluff. And you could use mini pretzels instead of Ritz crackers — or do one of each!

“Also good with white chocolate!!!!” a commenter wrote on Biegel’s post. Another added, “Biscoff cookie butter would be yummy.” And someone else suggested melting and topping mint chocolate to create a cookie that tastes like Girl Scout Thin Mints.

The customization potential is endless and can really depend on what’s already in your pantry. So, before you head out to your next holiday party, don’t go empty-handed. Assemble a tray of DoogerScoodles and make everyone in attendance a lot happier. Related story Rachael Ray's Shrimp With Sage & Pancetta Is the Easy Holiday Appetizer You'll Want to Make Over & Over

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.