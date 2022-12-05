Ina Garten Just Shared Her Favorite Coconut Cake Recipe & She Says It’s ‘Perfect for the Holidays’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While planning your holiday menus, don’t forget to go big for dessert. When Ina Garten wants to make an impression on her guests, she pulls out all the stops with her favorite coconut cake.

“Nobody remembers what you serve for dinner, but they always remember dessert,” Garten says in a video she shared to Instagram today. “Which is why I love to serve my coconut cake.”

The Barefoot Contessa goes on to prepare a delicious, fluffy cake that looks absolutely divine!

“My favorite Coconut Cake with Fresh Raspberry Sauce and raspberries is perfect for the holidays,” she wrote in the caption. It’s the perfect mix of light and refreshing and rich and decadent that will hit the spot after a ham or turkey dinner.

Garten shared her Coconut Cake recipe on her website, which calls for common cake ingredients like confectioners’ sugar and vanilla extract, as well as shredded coconut. Mix the ingredients with the paddle attachment on an electric mixer, folding in the coconut at the very end.

The cake bakes in two round pans, then is fitted together with homemade icing. After it’s decorated, serve with raspberry sauce to dip it in for an added flavor boost that takes the whole dessert to another level! Related story Baking Is the Holiday Activity We Should All Be Doing—& These Moms Prove It

“Mmm, that’s so good!” Garten exclaims after sneaking a bite in the video. It does look so good, and your guests will love it too!

To make it even easier, Garten suggests ordering the cake online and making the raspberry sauce.

“You can make it yourself (recipe link in profile), OR you can order one from @goldbelly and just make the easy raspberry sauce,” she wrote in her caption, adding, “No one will even know you didn’t bake the cake yourself!” It also ships nationwide, so you can mail it to loved ones far from home this time of year.

Get Garten’s full Coconut Cake recipe here.

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: