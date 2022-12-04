Valerie Bertinelli Uses This Under-$20 Kitchen Tool With Over 36,000 5-Star Reviews ‘Every Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s just say, when something is Valerie Bertinelli-approved, we’re ready to buy multiple.

Back in June 2020, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared a video with Shop Today that shows her go-to gadgets in the kitchen. They shared the video with the caption, “Valerie Bertinelli shares 5 gadgets everyone should have in their kitchen Have you become a quarantine cook? Check out Valerie Bertinelli’s top five kitchen essentials.”

While we know she adores some of Rachael Ray’s kitchen tools and select Le Creuset pots; but our interests were piqued when she showed a tool she says she uses “every day.” Now, you may think this tool comes with a hefty price tag, but you’d be wrong because it’s less than $20 on Amazon right now.

Microplane.

Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater $17.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater is a versatile and essential kitchen tool to have handy. As Bertinelli said in the video, she uses this to zest anything she can to add flavor to her dishes. You can use this tool to add flavor to anything you think needs it, from vinaigrettes, salads, pasta, and baked goods, to name a few. Speaking of versatility, this razor-sharp tool can cut through anything, from ground spices to hard fruits (and if you’re a bit weary, don’t forget to invest in some cut-resistant gloves!)

Per the brand, all you have to do to use this dishwasher-safe tool is hold onto the gripped handle and go back and forth on whatever you’re scraping for that zest!

Now, Bertinelli isn’t the only one who adores this tool. With over 37,000 reviews (and over 36,000 five-star reviews), this has become a staple in many shoppers’ households. One shopper also said they’ve used this every day, saying, “Love my microplane. Use it every day. I have tried many other brands. None compare to micro plane. I have a microplane cheese grater that I have had for several years and it is still very sharp and grates like it’s brand new.”

Another shopper added, “I don’t know how I lived before, without it. I use it almost every day. Very nice product.”

