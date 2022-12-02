The Best Holiday Desserts Available at Costco Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of reasons to make sure your Costco membership is active during the holiday season. Not only is it one of our favorite places to shop for holiday gifts for our friends and loved ones, but it also has everything we need for this season of gathering and celebrating, from family-sized packs of paper towels for the inevitable red wine spills, to, of course, dessert. From the bakery to the freezer and back again, Costco has some of the best holiday desserts of any store we’ve been to. If you love the taste of a celebratory seasonal sweet, but hate the actual baking and cleaning process, we’ve got you covered. These are some of the tastiest looking, best holiday desserts available at Costco right now. Grab your Costco card, and get ready to celebrate.

Red Velvet Mini Cakes

If you’ve got a holiday party to attend (or host!) but no time to bake, these shareable red velvet mini cakes from the Costco bakery section are bound to be a hit. They’re topped with clouds of rich cream cheese frosting and red velvet cake crumbles for a festive look. Get them for $9.99 for a six pack.

Pecan Pie

Pecan pie is a classic holiday favorite, but honestly? With the price of pecans these days, you’ll literally be saving money by just purchasing the pie ready-made from Costco. Prices vary based on location, but you can snag one of these pies for about $14.99, and you’ll be able to feed a crowd with it, too.

Holiday Cookie Packs

Sometimes, you just need 44 holiday cookies, and where else could you go but Costco to satisfy your cravings? Their holiday cookie combo packs are back, and for just $13.99, you’ll get a selection of flavors like Lemon Shortbread, Coconut Almond Chocolate, and Holiday Candy cookies.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

If you’re lucky, you might still be able to find Costco’s pumpkin cheesecake in stores. It’s got a graham cracker crust, a pumpkin cheesecake layer, and a topping of spiced cream. It also serves 16, making it a great option for large gatherings or parties, especially at just $17.99.

Peppermint Bark

Move over, Williams-Sonoma — there’s a new cult favorite peppermint bark in town, and it comes from Costco. The bark features layers of dark and white chocolate, and lots of crunchy peppermint candy pieces. Buy some for yourself, or as a tasty gift for someone you love with a sweet tooth.

Red Velvet and Caramel Pecan Cheesecakes

Costco’s cheesecake game is always flawless. These special flavors, Red Velvet ($23.99) and Caramel Pecan ($25.99), are definitely luxurious enough to enjoy during the holidays.

Godiva Ganache Cookies

If you want to feel like you’re doing a little holiday baking, without having to worry about scraping dough out of your mixing bowls, then check out these Godiva Ganache-Filled Chocolate Chip Cookies at Costco. Grab a box for $14.99, then just portion, bake, and enjoy 32 fresh, hot cookies.

Chocolate Dream Desserts

Searching for something fancy? These cones are filled with whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and chocolate cream, and are imported from Italy. How elegant…especially for just $13.99.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

