Eva Longoria’s Non-Stick Cookware Is on Sale on Amazon & Reviewers Love How Food ‘Slides Right Off’ the Non-Toxic Pans

Is it really possible to “have it all”? No. But some people are certainly trying their darnedest to make it happen, and there’s one person that we keep seeing pop up all over the place: Eva Longoria. The former Desperate Housewives actress is clearly successful in her entertainment career, but she’s branching out. Not only has she dabbled in the restaurant world, with a steakhouse in Las Vegas and a collaboration with Todd English in Hollywood, but she’s even written a cookbook. Now, her latest venture in the food world has us feeling like our cookware could use a little makeover — Longoria has a new line of gorgeous non-stick cookware on Amazon, and the starter set is on sale for 20 percent off, just in time for buying your last-minute holiday gifts.

Eva Longoria’s Risa cookware is beautiful. It has a modern look, and boasts fun design features (look at the handles on the lids!) that will make you want to leave these babies out on display. But even better than their look is how well they perform. So far, the set has a 4.8 out 5 star rating on Amazon, and customers have said they love how functional the cookware is. “The ceramic coating is so non-stick…the food just slides right out when it’s done,” said one reviewer. As for the price, which is a bit higher than other non-stick pans, another reviewer pointed out that “the pan has a very thick ceramic coating,” and a thick and heavy bottom so that “it never scorches.”

Each set comes with a stock pot and sauté pan, each with a lid, and two silicone pot holders. The pans are oven-safe up to 400 degrees, and work with gas, induction, and electric stove tops. There are three colors to choose from, all of which are on sale: Natural Ivory, Deep Blue, and Cool Gray.

Because it is a little pricier, and a lot better looking, than a traditional non-stick pan set, we think this gorgeous duo would make a great holiday gift (especially if you can nab it while it’s on sale for 20 percent off!). Pair it with Eva Longoria’s cookbook, and you’ll be all set.

