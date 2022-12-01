The Le Creuset Fry Pan Valerie Bertinelli Uses ‘Every Day’ Is On Sale on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In a recent Instagram video she made in collaboration with Shop TODAY, Valerie Bertinelli raved about all her favorite kitchen gadgets she thinks everyone should have in their cooking toolbox. And one of her favorite kitchen items ever is Le Creuset’s nonstick pan collection. And although they carry that highbrow Le Creuset name, these pans are currently discounted on Amazon so you can see what all the hype is about for a lot less.

“These are the nonstick pans I use every single day,” Bertinelli said while holding up a portion of her Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO fry pan collection. “I have them in a bunch of sizes. These are only four of them — I have more.”

She continued, “These are my favorite pans because they clean up super easy. The nonstick is amazing. You don’t need to use a lot of butter … These pans…are ridic. I love them.”

All five sizes of the Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO fry pan available on Amazon are currently 20 percent off right now. That means you can pick up the smallest size pan (the 8-inch Toughened Nonstick PRO) for less than $100, which is a total steal.

These pans feature a triple-reinforced PFOA-free nonstick surface and a hard anodized aluminum core that makes for quick and even heating. And although Bertinelli says she always prefers using plastic utensils on her nonstick pans, the Le Creuset PRO pans are safe to use with metal utensils and can even be put in the dishwasher.

“This pan is fabulous and WORTH the money!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Holds heat very well and evenly distributed it. The nonstick works super well (if you season as they suggest). Cleans up great too — wipe with a quick mild wash and you are DONE!”

Another reviewer wrote, “I did a lot of research before buying, as I wanted to buy a very high-quality nonstick pan that would last if handled properly. After one month of very frequent usage, I can say this is the best non-stick pan I ever purchased … The pan screams quality.”

If you’ve been considering trying Le Creuset’s nonstick pans, now is the time to strike. Take Bertinelli’s word for it: “these pans are ridic.”

