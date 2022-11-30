The Pioneer Woman Just Shared Her ‘Everything’ Chicken Recipe & It’s a Kid-friendly Dinner the Whole Fam Will Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When life gets busy, there’s one thing that always takes a hit: dinner. Too often we find ourselves stressed out and craving a meal that’s truly satisfying, but end up getting take-out or heating up one of our go-to Trader Joe’s frozen foods for dinner instead of cooking. But making dinner from scratch, one that everyone in the family will actually enjoy and look forward to, doesn’t have to be difficult. With a little ingenuity and the right stash of pantry ingredients, you can whip up a quick and flavorful dinner for the whole fam, and The Pioneer Woman knows just how to do it. She shared a recipe for her “everything” chicken cutlets on YouTube, and the recipe hits all the right notes.

The secret to this recipe is, of course, Everything Bagel Seasoning. You can use Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel, but there are a lot of different options out there these days. You can even make your own bagel seasoning from scratch, especially if your spice cupboard is overflowing with bottles like ours is.

Courtesy of Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend 2-Pack $12.50 Buy now

Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman herself) showed how she makes her Everything Chicken, and she makes it really easy to layer in the flavor and amp up this otherwise basic dish. She is a master of “Super Easy!” recipes, after all. Drummond seasons her chicken cutlets with salt and pepper (feel free to add your favorite seasonings here), dredges them in flour, dips them in egg, then coats them in a crispy, crunchy mixture of panko breadcrumbs and Everything Bagel Seasoning.

Courtesy of William Morrow Cookbooks.

The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More $14.00 Buy now

The cutlets are cooked in a combination of butter and olive oil in a cast iron skillet until they’re golden brown on the outside, and cooked through and juicy on the inside.

Courtesy of Utopia Kitchen.

Utopia Kitchen 12.5 Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $22.99 Buy now

Drummond serves her crispy Everything Bagel Chicken on top of a salad, but the options are endless. You could top with marinara sauce and mozzarella, then run them under the broiler to make chicken parm; you could use the cutlets to make some hearty sub sandwiches; you can even swap out chicken breasts for chicken tenders to make some fun, dippable finger food for the kids.

The Pioneer Woman’s crispy Everything Chicken is a weeknight lifesaver for those days when you want to eat something tasty, but just aren’t sure where to start. Keep some everything bagel seasoning in your cupboard, and this could become a new go-to recipe.

Related story One of Ina Garten's Favorite Cookware Pieces Is On Sale At Costco

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet