There’s nothing cozier than hunkering down on a chilly winter night with a good book and a mug of rich hot chocolate. And although some boxed brands of hot cocoa have definitely gotten it right, nothing beats hot chocolate made from scratch. Martha Stewart’s homemade hot chocolate recipe comes together in just 10 minutes and the deep, comforting flavor of the semisweet chocolate and whole milk may make you ditch your favorite boxed brand for good.

“Once you make our homemade hot chocolate, you’ll never go back to the boxed stuff!” the caption on Stewart’s official Instagram reads. “It’s surprisingly easy (and well worth it) to whip up this comforting wintertime treat from scratch using chopped bittersweet chocolate and Dutch-process cocoa powder.”

The hardest part about making Stewart’s hot chocolate is having to chop up your semisweet (or bittersweet) chocolate of choice. You could attempt to bypass this by using chocolate chips, but those still may need a quick chop so the chocolate melts quickly and doesn’t sink to the bottom of the pan and burn.

Stewart also adds brown sugar to sweeten up the bittersweet chocolate and Dutch-process cocoa powder, and a pinch of salt to enhance the chocolate flavor.

When everything has melted together in your pan of whole milk, it’s time to serve. You can sip your hot chocolate plain, add a bit of homemade whipped cream (made by literally whisking heavy cream until soft peaks form), or drop in a few marshmallows.

Grab the full recipe here and prepare to sip on a mug of hot chocolate that may just change your life.

