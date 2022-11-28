The ‘Durable’ Stainless Steel Cookware Oprah Swears By Is On Sale on Amazon This Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Foodies know that the right cookware can make a big difference in the meals you prepare. Not to mention, a pretty new set of pots and pans makes cooking so much more fun! Oprah swears by the Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set, and it’s on sale now for $280 on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

The brand, which is on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022, is hailed as “durable” by Oprah. “These durable pots and pans don’t just look chic—they work hard, too!” Oprah said on her website about the set, which are on sale for $70 off right now.

The stainless steel cookware set is designed with a heat-responsive, base-to-rim aluminum core to cook food evenly and safely up to 550 degrees. Each item is also coated in a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic.

“Two of the pans included in the set even come with ceramic steamers, so you can easily make healthy veggie sides in a flash with little to no oil,” Oprah continued.

This Bloomhouse set comes with a Dutch oven, with a lid and a ceramic steamer insert; an everyday pan oven with lid and ceramic steamer insert; two sizes of frying pans; and two sizes of saucepans. It even comes with 12 protective care bags to protect your cookware in the cabinets.

Shop this beautiful set for Cyber Monday today!

Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon

Each pot and pan in the Bloomhouse 12-piece cookware set is made with three different materials. A ceramic nonstick interior layer, a base-to-rim aluminum core layer, and a magnetic stainless-steel exterior layer that is safe for all cooktops. Discover for yourself why Oprah loves this set so much!

