Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

The ‘Durable’ Stainless Steel Cookware Oprah Swears By Is On Sale on Amazon This Cyber Monday

Oprah Winfrey Plus Icon
Oprah Winfrey Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Honey-Can-Do Glass Herb Preserver
The ‘Durable’ Cookware Oprah Likes Is On a Cyber Monday Sale on Amazon
Oprah-Approved Kitchen Tools That Are Worth Your Precious Counter Space 8 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Foodies know that the right cookware can make a big difference in the meals you prepare. Not to mention, a pretty new set of pots and pans makes cooking so much more fun! Oprah swears by the Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set, and it’s on sale now for $280 on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

The brand, which is on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022, is hailed as “durable” by Oprah. “These durable pots and pans don’t just look chic—they work hard, too!” Oprah said on her website about the set, which are on sale for $70 off right now.

The stainless steel cookware set is designed with a heat-responsive, base-to-rim aluminum core to cook food evenly and safely up to 550 degrees. Each item is also coated in a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic.

“Two of the pans included in the set even come with ceramic steamers, so you can easily make healthy veggie sides in a flash with little to no oil,” Oprah continued.

This Bloomhouse set comes with a Dutch oven, with a lid and a ceramic steamer insert; an everyday pan oven with lid and ceramic steamer insert; two sizes of frying pans; and two sizes of saucepans. It even comes with 12 protective care bags to protect your cookware in the cabinets.

Shop this beautiful set for Cyber Monday today!

Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Bloomhouse 12 Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Courtesy of Amazon
Amazon

Each pot and pan in the Bloomhouse 12-piece cookware set is made with three different materials. A ceramic nonstick interior layer, a base-to-rim aluminum core layer, and a magnetic stainless-steel exterior layer that is safe for all cooktops. Discover for yourself why Oprah loves this set so much!

Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set $280 Buy now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Food & Recipes

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad