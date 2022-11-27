Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Lazy Morning Breakfast Hack for Your Leftover Cranberry Sauce 

Thanks to Giada De Laurentiis, we not only have a go-to post-Thanksgiving lunch dish to dive into, but also an insanely delicious and ooey-gooey breakfast-themed dessert.

On Nov 26, De Laurentiis gave us another amazing post-Thanksgiving dish we can’t wait to sink our teeth into. She posted a photo of the decadent dish with the caption, “Still have leftovers? Use leftover cranberry sauce in this decadent breakfast bake that’s perfect for a lazy Sunday morning with family!”

Now it’s time to put that cranberry sauce to good use, by putting it in throughout this sweet breakfast delight. The beginner-friendly dish requires a few basic ingredients like chocolate chips, kosher salt, vanilla extract, and of course, your leftover bread and cranberry sauce, to name a few.

With a prep time of ten minutes and a cooking time of 45, the entire family will be diving into this meal before they know it (along with inevitably asking for seconds!) For this recipe, you start by mixing a bunch of the ingredients in a medium bowl to whisk together, and within no time, you’ll be drizzling the dish with maple syrup.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Post-Thanksgiving Cranberry Chocolate Baked French Toast recipe here.

