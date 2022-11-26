Giada De Laurentiis’ Easy & Flavorful Post-Thanksgiving Dish Is the Ultimate Comfort Meal

Giada De Laurentiis just gave us the perfect idea for making the most of our Thanksgiving leftovers, and of course, in an unexpected way. On Nov 25, De Laurentiis uploaded a mouth-watering photo of her newest creation, instantly becoming a favorite for fans everywhere for the perfect after-Thanksgiving dish.

She posted the photo with the caption, “An overstuffed turkey sandwich is as much a part of the post-Thanksgiving game plan as watching football on TV! Cranberry sauce, mustard, and cheese keep the sliced breast moist, and a golden brown egg batter elevates it to showstopper status!”

Don’t worry, we can hardly contain our excitement as well! For this delicious sandwich, you need quite a few of your leftovers, like cranberry sauce, turkey, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, and Dijon mustard, to name a few.

With a prep time of 10 minutes and a cooking time of 20 minutes, it’ll be in the blink of an eye that you and three other people can enjoy these hearty sandwiches. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we need to keep in mind that there are quite a few steps.

You start by grabbing a small bowl and mixing a bunch of the more flavorful ingredients, followed by grabbing your handy medium bowl for more mixing. In no time, you’ll be sprinkling each sandwich with powdered sugar and having the time of your life.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Post-Thanksgiving Monte Cristo recipe here.

